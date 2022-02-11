Terry L. Slaton

Terry Leonard Slaton, 66, passed away 10:05 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born December 16, 1955 in Granite City, he was the son of Kenneth and Leah (Craft) Slayton.
He had worked as a mechanic for Thunderbird Motor Freight and then as a Security Guard for Global Security before retiring.
On April 3, 1987 in Edwardsville, he married Carol Jean Vetter. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Shawn (Shelby) Slaton of Cottage Hills, Kevin Slaton of East Alton; four grandchildren, Lilly Drew, Dalton Drew, R.J. Lawhorn, and Abel Slaton; two brothers, James (P.J.) Dalton of Corpus Christie, TX, Michael Slaton (Kim Fernandez-Slaton) of Pontoon Beach; and two sisters, Phyllis Gunn of Ruma, IL and Marie Roche of Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leroy Dalton, Kevin Joe Slaton; and sister, Rita Stephens.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, February 15 at East Alton 1st United Methodist Church, where funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday. Rev. David Denton will officiate.
Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.