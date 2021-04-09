Terry L. Jackson, 66, of Alton, passed away peacefully at 4:57 pm on Thursday April 8, 2021, at Barnes Jewish hospital in St. Louis surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born October 2, 1954, to Norman and Helen (Seacat) Jackson in Harrison County, Indiana. On August 23, 1975, he married Doris Stutz at St. Mary’s in Alton.
Terry owned and operated Terry’s Auto Repair in Cottage Hills, until he retired after 33 years of service. He enjoyed being outside, watching his family grow, and listening to KSHE 95.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris (Stutz) Jackson of Alton; four daughters, Mindy (Cole) Cochran of Alton, Andria (John) Mills of Elizabethtown, KY, Elizabeth (John) Robertson of Peoria, and Rachel (Chris) Fuller of Cottage Hills; eleven grandchildren, Kaleb, Morgan, Cameron, Mackenzie, Connor, Jazmyn, Amelia, CJ, John Jr, Mary, and Sophia; three sisters, Vickie (Bill) Seniker, Rhonda (Les) Rhoads, and Sherry Lofton Knight; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights on Sunday, April 11, from 3-7 pm, with a Divine Mercy Chaplet said. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton at 10 am, Monday April 12, with Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV as Celebrant. Covid 19 restrictions will be enforced. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made out to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Catholic School or masses may be offered at St. Mary’s. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.