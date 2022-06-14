Terry Kopsie

Terry L. Kopsie, 66, passed away at 4:35 am on Monday, June 13, 2022 at home.
He was born on September 27, 1955 in Alton, the son of Kenneth & Maria (Haas) Kopsie.
Terry worked as a Turbine Technician rebuilding power plants and loved to spend time with his son Kenny and working on cars together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles.
He is survived a son, Kenneth "Kenny" J. (Whitney McCollum) Kopsie of Alton; three granddaughters, Kayliann, Kenleigh, and Kamryn Kopsie; his mother, Maria Kopsie of Alton; a brother, Mark (Lana) Kopsie of Texas; a sister, Monica (Gary) Beck of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews, Dustin, Nathan, Missy, Brandy, Amber, Heather, Kevin, and Michael.
He was preceded by his father and a sister, Karen Kopsie.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 pm Friday, June 17, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.