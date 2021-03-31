Terry J. Wray Sr., 62, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home.
Born Sept. 2, 1958 in Wood River, he was a son of Jerry V. Wray, Sr. and Barbara June (Randall) Wray.
The U.S. Army veteran worked as an Operating Engineer out of Local #520.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy, whom he married Sept. 16, 2012; his children, Christy Wray of Wood River, Reanna Wray of Granite City, Terry Wray, Jr. of Wood River, Wendy Wray of East Alton, and Hailey Wray of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Laura Jo Wray; and two brothers, Clarence Wray and Jerry Wray, Jr.
The family will hold a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 1 at the VFW Post #7678, 121 South Williams Street in Cottage Hills. Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Burial will be at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dix, Illinois.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com