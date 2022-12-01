Terry Dixon

Terry D. Dixon, 64, died at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Charles, MO. Born January 4, 1958 in Alton, he was the son of Orville John and Nancy Louise (Greenwell) Dixon. He retired in 2010 from Alton Labor Local 218. On September 27, 2019 he married the former Evelyn Pulgo in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Shayna Ford (Lucas) of Greenville, IL, and Dree Dixon (Harvey) of Pleasant Hill, CA, a grandson, Stetson Ford, a brother, Johnny D. Dixon of Collinsville, and two sisters, Mary Edelin of Alton and Paula Lawver of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Dixon and Dan Dixon, and a sister, Deann Dixon. Terry loved watching football and rooted for the St Louis Cardinals fiercely. He absolutely loved traveling, and crossed off his number one bucket list item by traveling to all 50 states with Evelyn. Terry had a laugh that filled a room, was always smiling, and was always there to help anyone out. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be private at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
