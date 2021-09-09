Terry D. Angleton, 72, passed away at 4:09pm on Thursday, September 8, 2021, at Alton Therapy and Rehab. He was born on January 20, 1949, in Alton, the son of the late C.D. and Pauline (Shewmake) Angleton. He married the former Carolyn Grimsley on February 10, 1968, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Kelly Tungett of Wood River, Kristy and Brad Wiegand of Wood River, his grandchildren: Jacob Watkins and his wife: Brittney, Taylor Wiegand and her fiancé: Matt Giberson, Austin Tungett, Samuel Tungett, Morgan Wiegand, three great grandchildren: Evander, Ezra, and Avery, a brother and sister in law: Robert and Debbie Angleton of East Alton, a sister in law: Terri Angleton of East Alton, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Terry was employed for over twenty – five years at Laclede Steel where he worked in the wire mill. After he retired, he purchased Pro Tee Golf Shop in Wood River. After he sold Pro Tee, he continued to be the manager. He loved to play golf, spend time with his family, loved baseball and was an avid Cardinals fan. In his earlier years, he was an avid bowler and played in league three nights a week. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the 101st Airborne during Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: David Angleton and a sister: Paula Gentry.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 12:30pm on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Darin Trent will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.