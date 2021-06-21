Terri S. Mounce, 56, of Cottage Hills passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton with family at her side. She was born June 18, 1965 in Wood River Illinois. She married Randy Mounce in 1990, in St. Charles, MO. Terri worked as a home health nurse.
In her free time she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years Randy Mounce; mother, Eva Taylor of East Alton; son, Jansen (Samantha) Mounce of Wood River; daughter, Ariel Mounce of Cottage Hills and five grandchildren, Shelby, Sarah, Natali, John IV and Mya.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Taylor.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com