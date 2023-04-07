Terri Downs, 66, passed away at 6:59 pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with family by her side at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 28, 1956, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Dale and Lois (Hitch) McRae.
Terri spent the majority of her life working in the medical field. She filled many roles in her 35+ years of service in the medical field. Eventually, while working and pregnant, Terri completed the Nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College, graduating in 1994. Not long after, she found her calling as a Dialysis Nurse for Fresienius, in East Alton, IL. She worked her way up to become the manager of the clinic, where she worked for over 25 years, retiring in 2021. She was dedicated to her work and the people that worked for her, often picking up shifts to help out and cover when short staffed. As a Dialysis Nurse she got to know and care for her patients very much.
Besides being dedicated to her work, Terri adored her three sons and four grandchildren. Often speaking of her grandchildren and how much she loved being around them. She tended to be a worry wort, a trait which she came to naturally from her mom, Lois. Even during her long hospital stays, she would often call to make sure you got home safely. She couldn't rest until she new you were going to be ok.
Terri is survived by three sons, Nathan Rice (Sarah) of Alton, IL, Matthew Rice (Kaci) of Collinsville, IL, and Joseph Downs of East Alton, IL; four grandchildren, Olivia Futrell, Sophia Rice, Mary Rice, and Corbin Rice; siblings, Steve McRae (Holly), Danny McRae (Susan), Thomas McRae (Patti), Barb Bryant (Steve), and Jeff McRae (Tina); sisters-in-law, Stacy McRae, Helen Smith (Bill), and Winona Gossett; along with several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Thomas Rice; a brother, Kevin McRae; an infant sister, Lori McRae; and an infant niece, Danna McRae.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
A private graveside ceremony will take place on May 6 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association of St. Louis, MO.
Online guestbook and condolences may be found at kallalandschaaf.com