Teddy Ronald Luebbert, 85, of Hartford, Illinois passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home. He was born May 28, 1937, in Kirkwood, Missouri, a son of the late Theodore Henry and Reba (Morrow) Luebbert. Ted was raised south of Hartford on the Luebbert Family Farm and was a 1955 graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. He proudly served his country from 1955 until 1959 with the United States Navy. He retired in 2007 from the Operating Engineers Local 520 after 50 years of dedicated service in construction. He had won a Case Caterpillar competition as an outstanding operator allowing him to proceed to compete in Las Vegas. He loved gardening and loved spending time at “The Garden” or just sitting back in a chair on his front porch, but always enjoyed these times with a nice cold Stag Beer in hand. He was known for his vegetable and tomato stand at his house, enjoyed playing the lottery, visiting with his friends and had a love for children. Teddy was known for his loud and boisterous personality but truly had a heart of gold. He is survived by his longtime friend and companion of 29 years, Norma Goben of Hartford; two daughters, Stacey Stone of Long Beach, Mississippi and Andrea “Suzie” Schaaf of Roxana; sister, Donna Luebbert Souers of Maryville; nieces and nephews, Steve Souers, Kim Nappier, Jimmy Luebbert, Theodore Luebbert, Tommy Evans and Dawn Heidbrink; his bonus family, Rhonda Lewis of Hartford, Gary and Melissa Inman of Paducah, Kentucky, Kenny and Cindy Inman of Edwardsville and Kerri Inman of Hartford; bonus grandchildren, Ivan Lewis, Rodney Overton, Tyler, Brittany and Luke Sanders, Courtney and Matt Mueller and Brennan Augustyn; bonus great grandchildren, Logan Overton, Hannah Overton, Chloe Overton, Theo Sanders, Roman Sanders and Eli Fay; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; great nieces and great nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Dudley and Rose Luebbert; brother-in-law, Mel Souers; two nephews, Mike Luebbert and Billy Luebbert and a niece, Denise Gualdoni. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Steve Luebbert officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
