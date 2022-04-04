Tara Leigh (Whalen) Howland, 67, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at her home.
Born Oct. 4, 1954 in Alton, she was a daughter of Roy E. and Dorothy A. (Hoffman) Whalen. They both preceded her in death.
Tara loved gardening, painting, and working with ceramics. She had become very interested lately in bird watching. She made many friends while working as a nail technician. One of her greatest loves was her ankle-biting, scrappy little dog, Gizmo.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Ann Smith of Wood River; a son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Matthew and Ashley Howland of Taylorville, IL; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brennen and Lacey Smith, Kennedy Smith and Josh, and Meadow Howland; a great granddaughter, Braelynn Smith and two more great grandbabies on the way; two sisters, Kathy Belden and Kyle of Bethalto and Tammy (Rod) Foiles of Alton; and a brother, Patrick Whalen.
A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Memorial donations can be made to the family, in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
