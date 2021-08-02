Tanja Sue Moore, 53, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Born August 18, 1967 in Alton, she was the daughter of Karin (Porsch) Mathews of Brighton and the late Roy “Sonny” Wagenblast. Mrs. Moore was a private caregiver. Along with her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Ashley Moore (Brent Sanders) of Jerseyville, a son, Ryan Moore (Amanda) of Bunker Hill, seven grandchildren, Kaleigh, Ethan, Alyssa, Aubrey, Waylon, Camden, and Maiden, and a brother, Mark Wagenblast of Alton. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with cremation to follow. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thirteen charged in Alton drug sweep
- U.S. marshals raid Wood River home, arrest Indiana man
- Madison County holding surplus vehicle auction next weekend
- Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Fosterburg Road
- Eric L. Grindstaff
- Bethalto School Board approves mask policy
- Pritzker considers COVID-19 vaccine mandates, more restrictions
- Major Case Squad investigates fatal shooting in Granite City
- Randi Nicole Ryan
- Matthew Sean Foster