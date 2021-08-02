obit stock
Tanja Sue Moore, 53, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.  Born August 18, 1967 in Alton, she was the daughter of Karin (Porsch) Mathews of Brighton and the late Roy “Sonny” Wagenblast.  Mrs. Moore was a private caregiver.  Along with her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Ashley Moore (Brent Sanders) of Jerseyville, a son, Ryan Moore (Amanda) of Bunker Hill, seven grandchildren, Kaleigh, Ethan, Alyssa, Aubrey, Waylon, Camden, and Maiden, and a brother, Mark Wagenblast of Alton.  Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with cremation to follow.  Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
 
 
 
