Tammy Stauffer

Tammy R. Stauffer, 54, of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital.
She was born on January 6, 1968, in Alton, IL the daughter of George and Edna Mae (Howard) Michael II. On April 17, 1998, in Edwardsville, IL Tammy married Eric Stauffer.
Tammy was above all else a mom. She was an absolutely wonderful person and was the light for her entire family and many others. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, shopping, fishing, and doing things with her family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her love to laugh.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Eric; her children, Kayla Edwards of Indiana, Lacey Freeman of Roxana, IL, Brittney Terpening of Edwardsville, IL, Jessica Stauffer of Brighton ,IL , and Charles Stauffer of Alton, IL; grandchildren, Treyton, Michael, Ayden, Abbygail, Lucas, Derek, Kolton, Charlee Shea, and Andilynn; nephews, William, Timothy, and Eric Michael; and many bonus children.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother George Michael III.; her first husband, Terry; and a granddaughter, Mercadeez.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials are suggested to a college fund for her son, Charles; checks may be made to Eric Stauffer.
