Tammy Quigley, 54, of Moro passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Born June 20, 1967 in Alton, she was a daughter of Jack and Doris (Fleming) Quigley.
Tammy was a free spirit. She loved beaches, listening to K-SHE 95, visiting re-sale shops, and just being outside.
Survivors include her mother, Doris Quigley, a daughter, Brittney Quigley, and son Jack Beckham, all of Cottage Hills; and a sister, Laurie Williams of Ruskin, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father and three brothers, Jackie Dale, Jeff, and Pat Quigley.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 1 p.m. until memorial services begin at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
