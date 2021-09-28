quigley.jpeg

Tammy Quigley, 54, of Moro passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Born June 20, 1967 in Alton, she was a daughter of Jack and Doris (Fleming) Quigley.

Tammy was a free spirit.  She loved beaches, listening to K-SHE 95, visiting re-sale shops, and just being outside.

Survivors include her mother, Doris Quigley, a daughter, Brittney Quigley, and son Jack Beckham, all of Cottage Hills; and a sister, Laurie Williams of Ruskin, FL.

She was preceded in death by her father and three brothers, Jackie Dale, Jeff, and Pat Quigley.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 1 p.m. until memorial services begin at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com