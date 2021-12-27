Tammy Jean McCane, 55, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home.
Born June 6, 1966 in Alton, she was a daughter of L.H. McCane and Pansy (Bell) Childers.
Tammy enjoyed reading Stephen King novels, writing, and enjoyed artistic skulls. She loved to dance and loved her cats and other animals. She will be remembered for making people laugh and being goofy.
Survivors include her two children, Amber Abel of Granite City and Billy Cox of East Alton; and four sisters, Mabel Ellison, Joan Whitlock, Bobbi Jo Whitlock, and Martisha Abel.
