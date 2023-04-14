Tad O. Forgy, 39, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home.
Born Feb. 2, 1984 in Alton, he was the son of Debra L. Younger and Otis Ray Forgy.
Tad was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He thoroughly enjoyed his service to his country. He also enjoyed anything outdoors such as camping, hiking, and canoeing. A charismatic person, Tad had a gift of being able to talk to anyone. With his contagious smile, he made many friends years ago and his longtime friends will surely miss him.
He is survived by his mother, Debra Younger of Bethalto; his son, Gabriel Forgy of Bethalto; two sisters and a brother, Amber Forgy of Wood River, Sandra Forgy of Seattle, WA, and Tony Younger of Collinsville; a nephew and four nieces, Tyler, Aurora, Emma, Chloe, and Lucy; his Aunt Penny Younger of Bethalto; his stepdad Joey Smith and stepbrother Jason Smith; his former wife and Gabe’s mom, Natalie Forgy; and many longtime friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father and his uncle, Larry Younger.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, Apr. 18 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 5 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com