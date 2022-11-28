Tabitha Jennings

Tabitha Jane Jennings, 37, will be forever missed, and never forgotten, as she lay to rest on November 04, 2022. Born courageous with a free spirit in Wood River, Illinois, to Nancy and Alfred "Jake" Jennings, she was was a proud mother with unconditional love to her surviving son Damion Hallows. Tabby Jane was the adventurous sister of Cassie "Dustin" Brown, Eric Bull, and Stephanie Bull, the beautiful one of a kind aunt to her nieces and nephews, and the unforgettable and forever loved friend to so many. Xoxo Forever and Always!
