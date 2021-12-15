T. Lorraine Cox

Thelma "Lorraine" Cox, 97, passed away 10 am, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
Born October 12, 1924 in Yankton, SD, she was the daughter of David Max Wishard and Edith (Kniffen) Knutsen and Morris Knutsen.
Lorraine moved from South Dakota to Chicago for nurses training, becoming an RN at Inglewood Hospital in 1945, she moved to California for a short time before settling in Wood River in 1946. She earned degrees from McKendree College in Social Services and Nursing Home Administration. She retired from the Illinois Department of Human Services after 22 years, serving as a case worker and supervisor, in 1986.
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and many crafts. She also taught a doll class in her basement for 10 years.
She married Clifford "Wayne" Cox on September 7, 1947 in Wood River. He died September 30, 1975.
Surviving are two sons, David Wayne Cox (Cindi Bolseth) of San Diego, CA, Timothy Djo (Janet) Cox of Wood River; and a sister, Joan Edith Bier of Lemon Grove, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father; and sisters, Vesta Esser and Janet Stevens.