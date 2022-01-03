Sylvia R. Heigert, 77, passed away at 7:30am on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 10, 1944, in Alton, the daughter of the late Chauncey and Mary (Blaine) Wakeford. She married Harry A. Heigert, Jr. on February 16, 1974, in Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2013. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Stacy and Dan Moore of Joliet, Illinois, a son and daughter in law: Stephen and Rebekka Heigert of Roxana, her grandchildren: Andrew Heigert, Emma Cohen, Ava Hileman, Tyler Moore and his wife: Jackie, Courtney Madsen and her husband: James, Trevor Moore, a great grandson: Lennox, a brother and sister in law: Jim and Yonhwa Wakeford of East Alton, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Sylvia was a member of the Rosewood Heights Community Church.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother: Larry Wakeford.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of funeral services at 11am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation or to the American Diabetes Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.