Sylvia Pauline Bond, 87, of East Alton, Illinois has gone to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Pauline, the daughter of Milton and Vickey (Milam) Thorne, was born on December 4, 1935, in Harrison, Arkansas.
She was the beloved wife of Carl Bond, married June 21, 1953 in Berkeley, California. The couple have two daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Art Baranowski of Florissant, and Kathy and James Jarman of East Alton. She was the wonderful grandmother of Jason (Missy) Eggebrecht, Sheri Eggebrecht, Kevin (Kristina) Eggebrecht, Tara Howarth, and Michael Baranowski. Pauline adored her great grandchildren, Emma, Lyla, Audrey, Ben, Autumn, and Ethan.
Pauline was the face of Olin Corporation in East Alton, working over thirty years in the employment office. She and Carl enjoyed many vacations and Bass tournaments during their retirement. They are long time members of First Christian Church of Wood River. She will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Many thanks to all the people at Stillwater Senior Living and Memory Care for exceptional care provided.
Visitation will be from 9:30am until time of services at 11am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to First Christian Church of Wood River.
