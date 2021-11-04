Sylvia L Adams (nee Pemberton), 95, passed away Sunday, Oct 31, 2021, at River Crossing of Alton in Alton, IL.
She was born in Millersburg, IL on February 8, 1926, the daughter of John and Ida (nee Cruthis) Pemberton.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Pemberton; husband, Melvin Adams; sisters, Vivan Clayton, Isabelle Adams; and brothers, John Pemberton, Don Pemberton. She is beloved and survived by many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia fondly remembered working at the Tannery (International Shoe Company) in Hartford. Sylvia was an avid gardener.
Visitation will be 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, November 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will be at 1:30pm at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.