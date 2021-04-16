Suzanne R. Beiser, 83, died at 7:11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at her residence following a week of loving hospice care. She was born July 15, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Klasner) Chappell. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Suzanne worked for many years as the office manager for the Alton Multi-specialist group. On May 18, 1957 in Alton, she married Henry Beiser and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2018. Surviving are three sons, Mark Beiser of Peoria, IL, Christopher Beiser (Mary) of Alton and Steven Beiser (Carla) of Alton. Seven grandchildren, Benjamin Beiser, Nicholas Beiser, Andrew Beiser (Sarah), Ashley Righter (Zachary), Elizabeth Geary (Matthew), Megan Hutchison[LB1] (Mathew), Brian Beiser and four great granddaughter, Willow and Luna Hutchison, and Eloise and Henry Beiser. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death one sister, Muriel Frazier Rogier. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV officiating. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey; Memorials may be made to Charity of Choice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome
