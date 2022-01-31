Susan Vogt

Susan Kay Vogt, 69, passed away at 4:05 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at home with her husband by her side.
She was born on June 21, 1952 in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Guy Vincent and Verna Mae (Kennedy ) White.
Susan married Christopher on October 10, 1992 at Alton. He survives.,
She graduated from Alton High School and worked as a Office Manager for JC Penny handling the cash office. She loved her animals and enjoyed crafts and camping.
Susan is survived by a step daughter, Melissa Miller of VanBuren, MO; step grandson, Dalton Eudaly of VanBuren, MO; step granddaughter, Emma Eudaly; a brother, Steven Vincent White of Blue Springs, MO; a nephew, Steven Christopher (Kim) White Sr.; a great nephew, Steven Christopher (Cindy) White Jr.; and a great niece, Stephanie (Keenan) Eberlin; an aunt, Mary Jo Kennedy of Godfrey, and a niece Johnell Davis of Godfrey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, John Kennedy
Visitation will be Monday, February 7, 2022 from 4:00 am - 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 am with Rev. Kip Knavel, officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A's.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.