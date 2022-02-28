Susan Trusty

Susan D. Trusty, 58, passed away 6:44 am, Sunday, February 27, 2002 in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born May 3, 1963 in Alton, she was the daughter of Bobby Lowe of Alton and the late Glenda (Dalton) Lowe.
She had worked as a pharmaceutical consultant for Express Scripts in St. Louis for 7 years.
She will be remembered for her contagious laugh.
On December 31, 1991 in Alton, Susan married Verle Trusty. He survives.
Surviving in addition to her father and husband are a daughter, Dani Trusty of Alton; brother, Ricky Lowe of Alton; sister, Tammy Awwad of Alton; aunts, Mickie McGee, Wanda (Chris) Amizich; uncles, Gary (Jackie) Dalton and Sonny Dalton.
Visitation will be from 12 pm to 2 pm, Thursday, March 3, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will follow visitation.
Private interment will be in Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.