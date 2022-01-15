Susan Reno

Susan Barbara Reno, 82, died at 10:35 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Rivers Crossing in Alton. Born January 11, 1940 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Ruby Etta (Canada) Russell. Mrs. Reno retired in 2005 as a LPN for Rosewood Care Center in Alton. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. On July 4, 1961 she married David Gene Reno Sr. in Alton. He preceded her in death on September 17, 1981. Surviving are three sons, David Reno Jr. of Benld, Joseph Reno (Lee Ann) of Moro, and Christopher Reno (Amy) of St. Peters, MO, eight grandchildren, Andrew Reno, Alyxia Reno, T.J. Reno (Lindsey), Doug Reno (Ebony), Amber Reno, Ashley Reno, Parker Reno, and Courtney Reno, 10 great grandchildren and a brother, William “Buck” Russell of Tennessee. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
