Susan Marie Silk, 60, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born June 30, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ora and Kathy Anderson. Susan retired as a day care director for Step by Step Day Care. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Amber Silk of West Alton, MO, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend David Arendell will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, MO. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
