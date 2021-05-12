Susan Marie Bechtold, 68, died at 6:12 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home in Godfrey. Born January 6, 1953 in Alton, she was the daughter of Marvin Glenn and Juanita Estelle (O’Neal) Haworth. She married Gary R. Bechtold on May 16, 2014 in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Laura Coatney of Alton, three sons, Jason Compton of Bethalto, Jeff Compton (Nicola) of Bethalto and Sean Bechtold (Jackie) of Alton, 10 grandchildren, Jaeda Thomas, Jaylee Ewing, Justin, Corey, Ashley, Zachery, Alison, and Elijah Compton, Laura Giguere and Benjamin Giguere, two brothers, Richard Haworth (Darla) of Godfrey and John Haworth (Marge) of Wood River as well as her dog and cat, Eddie and Kitty. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
