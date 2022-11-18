Susan L. Calmese, 63, died at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. Born October 27, 1959 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan Ann Atkins Sr. She worked as a waitress for 20 years for Jason’s Restaurant and IHOP in Jennings, MO as well as worked for 10 years for Graham Packaging. She married her high school sweetheart Joseph Calmese. He preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Joanne Calmese and Christine Calmese both of Alton, a son, Joseph Calmese (Marilu) of St. Louis, MO, four grandchildren, Diego, Elena, Emilia, and Lorenzo Calmese, one brother Bert Atkins Jr., St. Louis, MO, and two sisters, Christine Emily of Alton and Cathy Atkins of St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
