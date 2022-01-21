Susan Kay Hornsey, 74, died at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 25, 1947 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ed “T-Bone” and Lois (Whitten) Hornsey. Susan graduated from Marquette Catholic High School, class of 1965 and also a graduate of St. John Mercy School of Nursing. She retired as the risk manager of OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and enjoyed reading, playing golf and people were her passion. Surviving are two sisters, Kathleen Hornsey of Godfrey and Diane Wanamaker (Tom) of Crystal Lake, IL, a niece, Kathryn Wanamaker, and a nephew, Grant Wanamaker (Emma). She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Ben Unachukwu, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. The Hornsey family requests that face masks be worn to attend services. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
