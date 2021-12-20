Susan Jeanne Hendrickson, 74, died at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Jerseyville Manor. Susan spent the final days of her life surrounded by her loving family. Born October 30, 1947, in Xenia, OH, she was the daughter of Roderick M. Stewart and Jeanne M. Stewart. She married James “Jim” Hendrickson on June 21, 1969, in Chillicothe, OH. Jim preceded her in death on August 17, 2021. Susan attended Monticello College in Godfrey, IL and Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH where she earned a degree in elementary education. Early in her career, she taught in the Alton School District and parochial schools in the area, she then worked as a substitute teacher while also raising her family. She later worked and retired as a sales associate for JCPenney Department store. Susan was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She was recently honored as a 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority - Preceptor Omega Chapter. She and Jim spent a lot of time with their friends at the Knights of Columbus in Alton, IL. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and all her family and friends, attending church, had a love for Twilight and Harry Potter, and enjoyed simple drives down the Great River Road with Jim. Surviving are three children, James “Jimmy” Hendrickson (Jennifer) of Brighton, Julie Kline (Bradley) of Godfrey and Jennifer Mossman (Barry) of St. Louis, MO, nine grandchildren, Jacob, Isaac and Charlotte Hendrickson, Peyton, Carmen and Braden Kline, Parker, Tyler and Olivia Mossman, a sister, Cindy Stewart of Atlanta, GA, a brother-in-law, Jeff (Jean) Hendrickson of Florida, a sister-in-law, Jan Hendrickson of Alton and several nieces, nephews and cousins and all her friends from the Beta Sigma Phi sisterhood, SS Peter & Paul Church and the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- MoDot offers video simulation of future U.S. 67 in West Alton
- Subject in Delhi standoff identified
- Big Z mourns passing of Larry Reid, longtime host of Outdoors Show
- Alpine coaster coming to Grafton
- Edwardsville Police give update on Amazon disaster site
- Lawsuit filed over Madison County firings
- Alton may loosen residency requirements
- APD helps feds on Foulds Avenue, investigates shots fired on Main Street
- Cost of Living Adjustment set for 2022
- Germania Brew Haus to anchor Jerseyville’s northside improvements