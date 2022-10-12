Susan Bruce

Susan G. Bruce, 58, passed away 7:50am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 21, 1963, in Alton, the daughter of the late Paul and Nancy Leona (Cox) Bruce. Survivors include two sisters: Paulette Sumpter of Alton, Amy Storey of Alton, a brother and sister in law: Chris and Nancy Bruce of Alton, her nieces and nephews: Nichole (Regina Mulburger) Sumpter, Katelyn and Trenton Toenyes, Kortney and Austin Bartling, Lindsey Bruce, Lawson Bruce, five great nephews: Landon Storey, Dylan Bartling, Tyler Bartling, Asher Bartling, Weston Bartling, and many other extended family and friends.
Susan was formerly employed at Alton Memorial Hospital as a unit clerk for twenty – five years prior to her retirement. She loved going to auctions, had booths at Alton Exchange, was an avid card player, and avid animal lover.
In celebration of her life, memorial services will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Royce Roy will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Riverbend Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.
