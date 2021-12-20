Susan Bird Doucleff, age 77 died at 6:00 am peacefully in her home on December 18, 2021. She was born in Laredo, Texas on August 10, 1944 the daughter of the late William and Clare (Jones) Bird. Susan was a member of the Main St. United Methodist Church and was active in many capacities including children and youth activities, women’s ministry and especially the hand bell choir. She enjoyed traveling and meeting people around the world. She was a graduate of North Texas State University. She was involved in the Alton community and volunteered with the caravan resale shop at the Oasis Women’s Center as well as being a member of the board at Centerstone of Alton. Susan married Michael S. Doucleff Sr on July 9, 1966 in Fort Worth, Texas and he survives. Also surviving are her daughter; Amy Hollis (Ben) of Alton, two sons; Michael S. Doucleff Jr (Jennifer) of Paris, France and Matthew Doucleff (Michaeleen) of Alpine Texas, six granddaughters; Catherine and Grace Hollis, Charlotte, Hazel and Eloise Doucleff and Rosemary Doucleff, one brother; William Bird Jr. (Pam) of Scotia, New York. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be private at Main St. United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
