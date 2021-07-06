Karen Sue Perez, 73, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO with her son and sisters by her side.
Born April 10, 1948 in Alton, she was the daughter of Tomas Eugene, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Spann) Plank.
As a single mother, she graduated from the University of Toledo and fulfilled her life's passion of breeding and training quarter horses as owner of Perez's Quarter Horses in Temperance, MI. She later returned to Alton to take care of her mother. Sue enjoyed playing solitaire, working puzzles, cooking, collecting recipes and patterns, and doing various crafts which included knitting and crocheting items for her family, friends, and their children.
Surviving are a son, Mateo Perez; grandchildren, Quinn Marie and Diego Silverio Perez; daughter-in-law, Angela Perez; sisters, Roxanne Laughlin and Sandra Vail; and brothers, Darrell Plank, Thomas E. Plank, Jr., and Dennis Plank.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Reynaldo "Ron" Silverio Perez.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 5 pm until time of service at 7 pm, Friday, July 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.