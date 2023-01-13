Steven “Elf” Winiecki, 66, passed away at 6:51am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1956, in Chicago, the son of the late Alex and Pauline (Pflaumer) Winiecki. He married the former Cindy Roach on May 26, 1990, in Sauget, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Angela Koszyk of Plainfield, Illinois, Jennifer and Kevin Hancock of Bethalto, a son: Dan Winiecki of Bethalto, three grandchildren: Sean Koszyk, Austin Koszyk, Emma Jo Winiecki, a brother and sister in law: Alex and Rani Winiecki, nephew: Robb and Tricia Winiecki : niece: Suzanne and Chris Callan, five great nieces Morgan, Emma, and Alexandra Winiecki, Samantha and Colette Callan and many other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew: Michael Winiecki.
Steve has worked in the aviation industry for thirty – five years, most recently at West Star Aviation as a Quality Assurance Inspector. Before beginning his career in aviation, he served his county in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Along with work he was the Chairman of the Hartbauer- McBride Memorial Foundation, Vice President of the Dream Weavers Motorcycle Club, and Co-Chairmen of SIMCA. Steve was an avid motorcycle rider and was a founding member of the DWMC. He was always the life of the party and never met a stranger.
In celebration of his life, there will be a gathering at the VFW Hall, 4445 North Alby in Alton at 2pm to 6pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hartbauer – McBride Memorial Foundation. The Biker Fund - Hartbauer-McBride Memorial Foundation (bikershelpingbikers.com)