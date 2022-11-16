On Monday, November 14, 2022, Steven Norris Silvey, loving husband and father of 3 daughters, passed away at age 66.
Steve was born February 5, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL to Norris and Joy (Motley) Silvey. He received his degree in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1978 and was the Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, where he worked for over 30 years. On September 3, 1976, he married Judy Lynn Fulton at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Rebecca, and gained a bonus daughter Elizabeth in 2011.
Steve was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed waterfowl, turkey and deer hunting as well as fishing on his small farm in Brighton and throughout Illinois and Canada. Steve was devoted to his family and took great joy in playing with his grandchildren. He loved science and mathematics and was a lifelong Star Trek fan. He was known for his keen intelligence, kind and gentle soul, and steadfast love and support for his family.
In addition to his beloved wife of 46 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Joseph) Lillibridge of Farmington, Minnesota, Rebecca Silvey of Edwardsville, and Elizabeth (Wesley Hevia) Fulton of Miami, Florida; his grandchildren, Julian Lillibridge, Fiona Lillibridge, Spencer Ralston and Adilyn Ralston; a brother-in-law, Stephen (Chris) Fulton of Collinsville; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna Christian.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring to celebrate his life, with information forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation or the Illinois Conservation Foundation.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon are in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com