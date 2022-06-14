Steven Searcy

Steven C. Searcy, 63, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:25 am at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on December 29, 1958, in Alton, IL, the son of Fred L. and Marlene (Ring) Searcy. Steven married Sharon “Cindy” Hagerman on June 12, 2019, in Alton. She survives.
Steven was an electrician by trade and worked for IBEW Local #649 and was a proud union man. He enjoyed gardening, camping, loved animals as he was a great dog dad, and sports, such as STL Blues and STL Cardinals.
Along with his wife, Cindy, he is survived by his stepchildren, Ashley Roam of Bethalto, Kylie Roam of Bethalto, Kyle and Bethanie Clark of Jerseyville, and Joshua Clark of Alton; a brother, Shawn Searcy of Bethalto; his mother-in-law, Sharon Hagerman of Fosterburg; several step grandchildren; and his dogs, Leo, Max, and Smokey Joe.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites will be accorded, per his wishes.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
