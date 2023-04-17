Steven Levey, Sr.

Steven Scott Levey, Sr., 58, of Alton, passed away at 1:09 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Steve was born May 5, 1964, in Decatur, a son of Robert Kenneth and Marie (Karr) Levey, Jr.
He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1982. In 1986 he graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.
Born with a love of music, he was a talented guitarist, drummer, and singer. Music was his lifelong passion.
At 14 years of age, Steve's first job was giving guitar lessons at Sondra's Music in Decatur. Then, he worked at Macon Music in the guitar department at the downtown location and later at Fairview Plaza.
Steve started his business career in 1986 with A.C. Nielsen Marketing Research Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. During his time in California, he continued to pursue his passion of music and had the privilege of taking lessons from famous studio guitarist, Ted Greene. Steve was also well acquainted with Chet Atkins, Rick Derringer, Brad Paisley and others.
He moved to Bloomington in 1990 where he started his beloved family and opened his own guitar shop, The Blue Note. His knowledge, God given talent, and love for guitars led to a highly successful business. He opened The Blue Note's second location in 1993 in Peoria and a third store was opened in Washington shortly after. In 2005, Steve and his family moved to Edwardsville where he opened Guitars of the Stars, a shop where he bought and sold original vintage and used guitars. A few years later Steve moved Guitars of the Stars to Collinsville.
Steve had a superb reputation of honesty, knowledge, and original vintage pieces in the vintage guitar world. He attended many international guitar shows annually. His customers would line up in hopes to be the first to purchase his collection of guitars. Steve's inventory would sell out before he had the opportunity to set up his booth.
He loved to play his guitar, write songs and sing. He could play numerous instruments by ear. He was a talented entertainer and enjoyed playing with the Millikin University Jazz Band in Decatur. He formed his own bands, Missing Graphics, The Mysterious Fatmen, The Human Buffet, and others. Steve was also an inventor. He designed and created his very own line of boutique guitar amplification.
Steve owned and operated a very successful Jimmy John's Restaurant in Granite City for over 10 years.
Steve's love for the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Steelers was legendary. He was known for his outgoing personality and he never met a stranger. He had a giving heart and helped many who were in need. He loved to laugh and was known for his quick wit.
Steve had fun coaching his three sons in baseball and was hired to coach baseball at Midland Middle School in Lacon.
He was a member of Northwest Christian Church in Decatur. Steve's greatest accomplishment was his family, who he loved so dearly and deeply.
Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Levey of Granite City; three sons, Steven Levey, Jr. and Molly of St. Louis, MO, Dallas Levey of Berkley, CA, Daniel Levey of Belleville; his grandson Arlo Levey; two brothers; James Levey of Decatur, Gregory Levey of Niantic; several nieces and nephews; his companion Jessica Eyer of Alton.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ken Levey.
A time to celebrate Steve’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials have been designated to the family.