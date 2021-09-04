Steven L. Calame, 72, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home.
Born Oct. 12, 1948 in East Alton, he was a son of Kenneth L. and Helen L. (Simmons) Calame.
Steve worked as an HVAC tech for years before working for Automation Service in St. Louis. He retired from there in July of 2020. He enjoyed fishing and loved to go camping.
Survivors include his wife, Mary (Boyer) Calame of Alton; his children, Kenny Calame of Florida, Terry Calame of Jefferson City, MO, Donald (Sarah) Griggs of St. Peters, MO, and Serina Mitchell of Osage Beach, MO; 6 grandchildren, Rayleen, Alex, Aaron, Aidan, Kiefer and Bryan; 5 great grandchildren, Athena, Maggie, Hailey, Caylee and Landon; a sister, Jean Marie Calame of Godfrey; and a brother, Rick (Sandy) Calame of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Calame.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
