Steven J. Makarewicz, 72, of Moro, passed away on July 30, 2021, at home.
He was born on July 30, 1949, in East St. Louis, IL, where he graduated from St. Adalbert Grade School and Assumption High School. He also graduated from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
Steven was a Production Manager for Vertex Chemical in Dupo, IL. He retired in 2013. He enjoyed fishing trips and golf. He volunteered at the Bethalto American Legion Post 214.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Kathleen and Mary Ann; family of his heart, Mindy, Alice, Chelsa and Rosie; his Aunt Irene; and cousins, Kenneth, Michael, Carol, Mary, Jim and Janice.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley J. and Albina M. (Wrischnik) Makarewicz.
Per his wishes, Steven will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at The Bethalto American Legion Post 214 on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 3pm. A private family burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bethalto, IL.
