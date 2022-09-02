Steven Gibson

Steven Michael Gibson, 63, passed away 7:35 pm, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville.
Born December 11, 1958 in Alton, he was the son of Nancy (Golenor) Hirschberg of South Roxana and the late Robert Hirschberg.
He served as a U.S. Army Reservist.
Surviving in addition to his mother are three brothers, Randy Gibson, Russell (Michelle) Gibson, Charles (Kelly) Hirschberg; a sister, Terrie Weible; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother-in-law, Mark Weible.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
A private memorial service will be held Thursday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mr. Frank Akers will officiate.