Steven Andrew Blair, Sr., 68, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born September 10, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Charles Blair and Charlein (Elder) Schneider.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had been employed as a millwright for Laclede Steel.
Surviving are two sons, Steven A., Jr. (Anne) Blair of St. Charles, MO, Robert T. (Katherine) Blair of East Alton; 14 grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Blair of Trenton.
Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Monday, July 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where funeral services will be conducted at 11 am, Tuesday. Pastor Robert Cox will officiate.
Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.