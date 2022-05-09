Steven Beard

Steven S Beard, 70, of Moro, IL, peacefully passed away on May 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with Parkinson’s.
Steven was born on November 27, 1951, to Irvin and Winona Beard in Macomb, Illinois.
After graduating from Collinsville High School in 1969, he worked as a millwright with Local 1899 at Granite City Steel (which later became US Steel) for over 40 years. He was a dedicated and hardworking man who rarely complained.
He was passionate about his family and faith, serving many years on the board of churches he attended and helping with ministries such as Royal Rangers. He was humble, trust-worthy, and dependable.
He loved watching local sports teams, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and previously the St. Louis Rams when they were local.
Steven met Lorraine E Heilig during high school and married her on November 27, 1972. They have three children.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Beard of Moro, sister Linda Sullivan of DeWitt, Iowa; daughter, Christina Beard of East Alton; daughter and husband, Jennifer and Tom DeClue III of Moro; son and wife, Andrew and Meredith Beard of Kirkwood, Missouri; six grandchildren, Brianna (& Cameron), Tommy (& Macie), Cole, Ryan, Arlo, and Levi; and one great-granddaughter, Daisy.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randall and Gregory Beard
Services will be held at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 until the time of funeral service at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Phil Sadaka officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Royal Family Kids organization for foster children. Checks can be made to RFK Bethalto or donate through the link https://cornerstonebethalto.churchcenter.com/giving/to/royal-family-kids-camp
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com