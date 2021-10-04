Steve Mihalich, 92, passed away at 8:42 a.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 4, 1929 in Wood River, he was a son of Peter T. and Anna (Carr) Mihalich.
He married Florence A. Bledsoe Feb. 11, 1949. She passed away Jan. 1, 2020.
Steve was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a machinist for Owens-Illinois Glass.
Survivors include his children, Cathy (Ed) Harvey of Alton, Steven J. Mihalich, Tammy (Chris) Chapman of St. Charles, MO, and Scott (Michelle) Mihalich of Bethalto; 8 grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Rudolph, Stefani Donaldson, Jason (Diane) Crider, Zachary Chapman, Olivia (Giovanni) Falco, Nathan Chapman, Brandon Mihalich and Brittney Mihalich; 5 great grandchildren, Raygan Crider, Kennedy Crider, Alex Rudolph, Bryan Jubelt, and Andrew Jubelt; his sister, Katherine Kern of Granite City; and his sister-in-law, Wilda James of Hawaii.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann Carstens; four brothers, Nick, Rudy, Joe and Peter Mihalich; and his beloved dog Holly.
The family will hold private services.
Professional services handled through Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com