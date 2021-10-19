Sterling “Mike” Zimmerman, 91, formerly of Godfrey, died at 2:02 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Parkwood Skilled Nursing in Bedford, TX. Born November 24, 1929 in Auburn, IL, he was the son of Louis and Geraldine (Hauze) Zimmerman. Mr. Zimmerman served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and received an honorable discharge. He retired as a plant superintendent for Mead Packaging in Godfrey. On October 30, 1954 he married the former Lina Hungate in Godfrey. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Brian Zimmerman of Middle, TN and Brett Zimmerman of Hurst, TX, four grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brad Zimmerman and a brother, Louis Zimmerman. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery. Reverend Jay Hanscom will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
