Stephen R. Taylor Jr., age 56, of Cottage Hills, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony Health Care in Alton.
He was born May 5, 1965, in Alton, the son of Stephen and Caroline (Murphy) Taylor Sr. Stephen was a proud veteran of 25 years with the US Air Force and served overseas. He enjoyed fantasy football. Stephen’s greatest joys were spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Caroline Taylor of Cottage Hills; an aunt, Gail Murphy of E. Alton; his best friend, Jeff Waters of (?); and numerous life long friends.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his grandparents, George and Dorothy Murphy, and Georgie and Russell Taylor.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Tim Naylor officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nancy’s Fancies Animal Rescue or to Wounded Warriors.
