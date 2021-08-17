Stephen M. “Steve” Mohan Sr., 64, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Anthony Hospital, Alton. Born January 29, 1957 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Aloyisus and Elizabeth (Newlin) Mohan. He was a retired St. Louis Firefighter. He was a member of St Ambrose Catholic Church, Godfrey, Alton Eagles 254 and belonged to several HO Model Train Clubs. On August 23, 1997 he married the former Lisa M. Plotner-Johnson and she survives, also surviving are daughters and sons, Karen (Randy) Cory of Granite City, Amy (Jason) Haldaman of Granite City, Sarah Johnson (Paul Vassallo) of Troy, MO, Dan Mohan of St. Louis, MO and Stephen (Juliette) Mohan, Jr. of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Sophia, Savanah, Caleb, Joshua, Makayla, Alexa, Paul, Noah and Hannah; brothers and sisters, Patrick, Michaeleen, Kathy and Nancy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
