Stephen Hager

Stephen Frederick Hager, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 2, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY to Frederick Walter and Stephanie (Roland) Hager. Stephen married Deanna Phelps in 2003 at Pere Marquette Lodge.
He attended the University of Florida, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. Stephen owned the Hadron Group where he worked as a business consultant.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife Deanna Phelps, 3 daughters and their spouses; Kristin Hager-Pearlstein and Bill Pearlstein, Elizabeth Purcell-Lynch and Scott Lynch, one stepson and his spouse; Adam and Tamara Davis and one stepdaughter; Emily Davis. Also survived by his six grandchildren: Justin Dal Colletto, Joshua Pearlstein, Rosemary Davis, Jaden Davis, Jaxson Davis, and Nadia Davis and one great-grandchild, Lilly Farrimond. He is also survived by his brother and his spouse; Frederick Roland and Gwen Hager; among other relatives.
Stephen was a Navy Veteran and loved his country. He truly cared about people and service to others was of deep value to him. He had a heart of gold and was a kind, fun-loving, generous, and humorous man who loved life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be live streamed at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Oasis Women’s Center @www.womenshelters.org
