Stephen Finn

Stephen J. Finn, 47, died at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence.  He was born December 9, 1975 in Alton the son of the late Robert and Karen (Anderson) Finn.   Stephen was a union laborer for many years.  Surviving are one son, John Finn of Alton, one brother, Robert Finn of Alton, two sisters, Elizabeth Finn of Alton and Amy Finn of St. Peters, MO and his beloved dog, Buddy.  Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Memorials may be made  to the American Cancer Society.