Stephen Drahl

Stephen Robert Drahl, 66, passed away at 3:21pm on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1956, in Alton, the son of the late Robert and Glenna (Bunt) Drahl. Survivors include a sister: Kimberly Drahl of East Alton, a brother and sister in law: Mark and Julie Drahl of Wood River, a niece: Lauren Miller of East Alton, a nephew and his wife: Matt and Amber Drahl of Nashville, Tennessee: two great nieces: Vivian Drahl, Ivy Dufresne, an expectant great nephew: Miles Drahl, and many friends from his years in Rolla who will also deeply miss him.
Steve was a stellar handy-man. Whether it was Gutter Guards, pool fences, or portable woodcutters, he could always find a way to fix things. He was notorious for bringing his own leftover containers for family meals, visits, and holidays! Steve never met a meal he didn’t like!
A 1975 graduate of Roxana High School, Steve was employed as an adjuster at Olin for twenty – two years. He then went to work as a recycling coordinator at Didion Orf Recycling in St. James, Missouri where he’s been employed for the last twelve years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Finally, he was a loving brother, uncle, and great uncle. Steve was a dear friend to many, and he will be greatly missed!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.