Stella V. Miller, 86, passed away 12:50 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 5, 1936 in Waynesburg, PA, she was the daughter of Charles, Sr and Florence Roberts.
On November 1, 1953 in Waynesburg, she married Urias Miller. He survives.
Surviving also are five sons, Terry (Jean) Miller of Godfrey, Bobby Miller and Billy Miller both of Wood River, Steve (Liz) Miller of Alton, Rodney Miller of Rosewood Height; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Miller; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Joe Strack; three brothers, Charles, Jr., Tom and Billy Roberts; and a sister, Doris Reed.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Wednesday, November 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.