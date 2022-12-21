Stanley Richard Parker, 72, of Mitchell, IL, died at 10:40 a.m. Tues. Dec. 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care.
He was born Apr. 25, 1950 in Wood River, IL to the late Catherine L. (Hawkins) Fulkerson and John W. Parker.
On Dec. 18, 1971, he and Charlotte R. Colbert were married in Mitchell. She survives in Mitchell.
Richard was a U.S. Army veteran. After service he worked as a bus driver for SIU-E and a parts driver for Carquest. He loved to fish and garden but his favorite past time was shooting the bull and B.S.’ing with friends. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was a member of Mitchell Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, he is survived a daughter and son-in-law: Amie R. & Gary L. Reimund Jr.; 2 grandsons: Andrew (Mallory Kruse) Reimund and Brenden (Mallory Hamilton) Reimund; a great-grandchild: Addison; a brother: John L. Parker; and 2 sisters: Stella R. “Ruth” Cox and Laura M. Lawrence.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Tues. Dec. 27, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Jason Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice, Muscular Dystrophy Assoc. or American Cancer Society.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.